You can find player prop bet odds for Justin Turner, Lane Thomas and other players on the Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals before their matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Thursday at Nationals Park.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Chris Sale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Sale Stats

The Red Sox will send Chris Sale (5-2) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Sale has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Sale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Aug. 11 4.2 1 2 2 7 0 vs. Reds Jun. 1 3.2 5 1 1 6 1 at Diamondbacks May. 26 5.0 4 1 1 3 1 at Padres May. 20 7.0 3 2 2 8 1 vs. Cardinals May. 13 8.0 3 1 1 9 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Turner Stats

Turner has 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 40 walks and 73 RBI (119 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashing .285/.353/.482 so far this season.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Aug. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has collected 111 hits with 26 doubles, 26 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .260/.334/.504 on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Aug. 15 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 12 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 28 walks and 68 RBI (135 total hits). He has stolen 15 bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.329/.479 on the year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 15 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 13 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 12 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 27 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 32 walks and 63 RBI (128 total hits).

He has a .281/.329/.418 slash line on the season.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Aug. 16 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 vs. Red Sox Aug. 15 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 13 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 vs. Athletics Aug. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 11 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

