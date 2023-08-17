Rob Refsnyder -- .136 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on August 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Discover More About This Game

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

  • Refsnyder has six doubles, a triple, a home run and 27 walks while batting .251.
  • In 45.5% of his games this season (30 of 66), Refsnyder has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in one of 66 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Refsnyder has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (28.8%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (10.6%).
  • In 18 of 66 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 29
.256 AVG .247
.361 OBP .379
.317 SLG .318
4 XBH 4
0 HR 1
12 RBI 14
23/11 K/BB 20/16
2 SB 5

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.92), 59th in WHIP (1.500), and 59th in K/9 (6) among pitchers who qualify.
