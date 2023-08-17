No. 51-ranked Stan Wawrinka will meet No. 70 Max Purcell in the Western & Southern Open Round of 16 on Thursday, August 17.

Wawrinka is getting -200 odds to claim a win versus Purcell (+155).

Stan Wawrinka vs. Max Purcell Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

Stan Wawrinka vs. Max Purcell Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 66.7% chance to win.

Stan Wawrinka Max Purcell -200 Odds to Win Match +155 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 54.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.7

Stan Wawrinka vs. Max Purcell Trends and Insights

Wawrinka is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 10-ranked Frances Tiafoe in Wednesday's Round of 32.

Purcell reached the Round of 16 by taking down No. 7-ranked Casper Ruud 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 on Wednesday.

Wawrinka has played 43 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 26.4 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Wawrinka has played 24 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.5 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.0% of games.

Purcell is averaging 25.8 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 26 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 50.2% of those games.

Purcell is averaging 24.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set through 18 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Wawrinka and Purcell have not played against each other.

