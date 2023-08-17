Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Hubert Hurkacz: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Western & Southern Open
In the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open on Thursday, Hubert Hurkacz (ranked No. 20) faces Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 4).
Tsitsipas is favored (-185) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Hurkacz, who is +140.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Hubert Hurkacz Match Information
- Tournament: The Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, August 17
- Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Court Surface: Hard
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Hubert Hurkacz Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has a 64.9% chance to win.
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|Hubert Hurkacz
|-185
|Odds to Win Match
|+140
|64.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|41.7%
|54.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.6
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Hubert Hurkacz Trends and Insights
- Tsitsipas is coming off a 7-6, 7-6 victory over No. 40-ranked Ben Shelton in Wednesday's Round of 32.
- In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Hurkacz took home the victory against No. 16-ranked Borna Coric, winning 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.
- Through 69 matches over the past year (across all court types), Tsitsipas has played 26.2 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.6% of them.
- Through 39 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Tsitsipas has played 25.0 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.6% of them.
- Hurkacz has played 56 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 30.8 games per match (27.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.9% of those games.
- Hurkacz has played 37 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 29.0 games per match (26.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set while winning 52.4% of games.
- In five head-to-head matchups dating back to 2015, Tsitsipas holds a 3-2 record against Hurkacz. Their most recent match, at the The Astana Open on October 7, 2022, was won by Tsitsipas 7-6, 6-3.
- In terms of sets, Tsitsipas has secured eight versus Hurkacz (57.1%), while Hurkacz has clinched six.
- Tsitsipas has won 74 games (53.6% win rate) against Hurkacz, who has secured 64 games.
- In five matches between Tsitsipas and Hurkacz, they have played 27.6 games and 2.8 sets per match on average.
