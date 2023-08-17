In the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open on Thursday, Hubert Hurkacz (ranked No. 20) faces Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 4).

Tsitsipas is favored (-185) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Hurkacz, who is +140.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Hubert Hurkacz Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 17

Thursday, August 17 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Hubert Hurkacz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has a 64.9% chance to win.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Hubert Hurkacz -185 Odds to Win Match +140 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 54.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.6

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Hubert Hurkacz Trends and Insights

Tsitsipas is coming off a 7-6, 7-6 victory over No. 40-ranked Ben Shelton in Wednesday's Round of 32.

In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Hurkacz took home the victory against No. 16-ranked Borna Coric, winning 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Through 69 matches over the past year (across all court types), Tsitsipas has played 26.2 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.6% of them.

Through 39 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Tsitsipas has played 25.0 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.6% of them.

Hurkacz has played 56 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 30.8 games per match (27.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.9% of those games.

Hurkacz has played 37 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 29.0 games per match (26.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set while winning 52.4% of games.

In five head-to-head matchups dating back to 2015, Tsitsipas holds a 3-2 record against Hurkacz. Their most recent match, at the The Astana Open on October 7, 2022, was won by Tsitsipas 7-6, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Tsitsipas has secured eight versus Hurkacz (57.1%), while Hurkacz has clinched six.

Tsitsipas has won 74 games (53.6% win rate) against Hurkacz, who has secured 64 games.

In five matches between Tsitsipas and Hurkacz, they have played 27.6 games and 2.8 sets per match on average.

