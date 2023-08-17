Trevor Story vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox and Trevor Story, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story has four doubles and two walks while batting .269.
- In three of seven games this year (42.9%), Story has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his seven games this season.
- Story has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|.368
|AVG
|.000
|.400
|OBP
|.125
|.579
|SLG
|.000
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|7/1
|K/BB
|2/1
|3
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.87).
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.5 per game).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 25th of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went five innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing only one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 4.92 ERA ranks 56th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 59th, and 6 K/9 ranks 59th.
