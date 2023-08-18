Adrian Mannarino will meet Alexander Zverev in the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals on Friday, August 18.

Zverev has -450 odds to clinch a spot in the femifinals over Mannarino (+310).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Adrian Mannarino vs. Alexander Zverev Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, August 18

Friday, August 18 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Adrian Mannarino vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has an 81.8% chance to win.

Adrian Mannarino Alexander Zverev +310 Odds to Win Match -450 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 40.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Adrian Mannarino vs. Alexander Zverev Trends and Insights

In his most recent match at the Western & Southern Open, Mannarino advanced over Mackenzie McDonald via walkover.

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Zverev beat No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev, winning 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Through 58 matches over the past year (across all court types), Mannarino has played 23.9 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.0% of them.

On hard courts, Mannarino has played 36 matches over the past year, totaling 24.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.3% of games.

Zverev is averaging 25.0 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 49 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 53.8% of those games.

Zverev has played 15 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 27.4 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set while winning 49.4% of games.

When playing against Mannarino, Zverev has put up a 5-0 record. They last met in the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France, on February 4, 2022, which was a 6-1, 6-0 win for Zverev.

Zverev has clinched 12 sets against Mannarino (good for a 80.0% win percentage), compared to Mannarino's three.

Zverev has defeated Mannarino in 91 of 146 total games between them, good for a 62.3% win rate.

In five head-to-head matches, Mannarino and Zverev have averaged 29.2 games and three sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.