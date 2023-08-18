On Friday, Billy McKinney (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the New York Yankees play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney is hitting .221 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.

McKinney has gotten a hit in 24 of 45 games this year (53.3%), with multiple hits on three occasions (6.7%).

In 13.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

McKinney has driven in a run in 10 games this year (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 17 of 45 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 20 .262 AVG .175 .342 OBP .284 .600 SLG .193 9 XBH 1 6 HR 0 10 RBI 3 14/8 K/BB 24/8 1 SB 0

