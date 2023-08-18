Billy McKinney vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
On Friday, Billy McKinney (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the New York Yankees play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney is hitting .221 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
- McKinney has gotten a hit in 24 of 45 games this year (53.3%), with multiple hits on three occasions (6.7%).
- In 13.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinney has driven in a run in 10 games this year (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 17 of 45 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|.262
|AVG
|.175
|.342
|OBP
|.284
|.600
|SLG
|.193
|9
|XBH
|1
|6
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|3
|14/8
|K/BB
|24/8
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (158 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.81 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 113 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.81, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .257 batting average against him.
