Carlos Alcaraz will meet Max Purcell in the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals on Friday, August 18.

Compared to the underdog Purcell (+625), Alcaraz is favored (-1200) to advance to the femifinals.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Max Purcell Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, August 18

Date: Friday, August 18

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Max Purcell Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 92.3% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Max Purcell -1200 Odds to Win Match +625 +200 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 92.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.8% 33.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 63.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.4

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Max Purcell Trends and Insights

By beating No. 13-ranked Tommy Paul 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 on Thursday, Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals.

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Purcell took home the victory against No. 51-ranked Stan Wawrinka, winning 6-4, 6-2.

Alcaraz has played 25.5 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 73 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

On hard courts, Alcaraz has played 33 matches over the past year, totaling 25.9 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 56.9% of games.

In his 27 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Purcell is averaging 25.5 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.7% of those games.

Purcell has played 19 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 24.4 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set while winning 54.6% of games.

This is the first time that Alcaraz and Purcell have matched up in the last five years.

