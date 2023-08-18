Gleyber Torres -- hitting .256 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 120 hits and an OBP of .331, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .433.

Torres has reached base via a hit in 86 games this season (of 119 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

In 14.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has had at least one RBI in 26.9% of his games this year (32 of 119), with two or more RBI 15 times (12.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 50 of 119 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 55 .271 AVG .259 .349 OBP .313 .480 SLG .384 22 XBH 16 13 HR 5 30 RBI 19 35/28 K/BB 34/18 7 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings