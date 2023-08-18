The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is hitting .259 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 11 walks.

In 63.4% of his games this season (45 of 71), Bader has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (19.7%) he recorded more than one.

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (9.9%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

Bader has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .260 AVG .258 .300 OBP .287 .427 SLG .367 13 XBH 6 4 HR 3 20 RBI 17 23/6 K/BB 22/5 7 SB 7

Red Sox Pitching Rankings