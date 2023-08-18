Harrison Bader vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is hitting .259 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- In 63.4% of his games this season (45 of 71), Bader has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (19.7%) he recorded more than one.
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (9.9%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Bader has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.260
|AVG
|.258
|.300
|OBP
|.287
|.427
|SLG
|.367
|13
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|17
|23/6
|K/BB
|22/5
|7
|SB
|7
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (158 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (8-7 with a 3.81 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 21st of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.81, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
