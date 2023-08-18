Hubert Hurkacz will take on Alexei Popyrin in the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals on Friday, August 18.

In this Quarterfinal matchup, Hurkacz is the favorite (-350) versus Popyrin (+240) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Alexei Popyrin Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, August 18

Friday, August 18 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Alexei Popyrin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 77.8% chance to win.

Hubert Hurkacz Alexei Popyrin -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 58.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Alexei Popyrin Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Hurkacz advanced past No. 4-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-3, 6-4.

Popyrin will look to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 win over No. 60-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

In his 55 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Hurkacz has played an average of 30.7 games (27.4 in best-of-three matches).

Through 36 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Hurkacz has played 28.9 games per match (26.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.7% of them.

Popyrin is averaging 28.1 games per match (25.8 in best-of-three matches) through his 53 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 50.6% of those games.

Popyrin has played 26 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 29.1 games per match (25.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.8 games per set while winning 49.5% of games.

In head-to-head matchups, Hurkacz has two wins, while Popyrin has zero. In their last matchup on March 11, 2023, Hurkacz was victorious 6-3, 6-3.

Hurkacz has clinched four sets against Popyrin (good for a 100.0% win percentage), compared to Popyrin's zero.

Hurkacz and Popyrin have matched up for 37 total games, and Hurkacz has won more often, capturing 25 of them.

In two head-to-head matches, Hurkacz and Popyrin are averaging 18.5 games and two sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.