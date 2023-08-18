On Friday, Iga Swiatek (No. 1 in the world) faces Marketa Vondrousova (No. 10) in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open.

With -350 odds, Swiatek is the favorite against Vondrousova (+260) in this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Iga Swiatek vs. Marketa Vondrousova Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, August 18

Friday, August 18 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Iga Swiatek vs. Marketa Vondrousova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 77.8% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Marketa Vondrousova -350 Odds to Win Match +260 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 58.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Iga Swiatek vs. Marketa Vondrousova Trends and Insights

Swiatek defeated Qinwen Zheng 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Vondrousova will look to stay on track after a 7-5, 6-3 win over No. 38-ranked Sloane Stephens in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Swiatek has played 79 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 18.6 games per match.

On hard courts, Swiatek has played 49 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 18.7 games per match while winning 63.0% of games.

Vondrousova has averaged 20.5 games per match in her 42 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 58.8% of the games.

Vondrousova has averaged 20.1 games per match and 9.4 games per set in 22 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 58.4% of those games.

In the only match between Swiatek and Vondrousova dating back to 2015, in the French Open Round of 128, Swiatek won 6-1, 6-2.

In terms of sets, Swiatek has won two versus Vondrousova (100.0%), while Vondrousova has claimed zero.

Swiatek has bettered Vondrousova in 12 of 15 total games between them, good for a 80.0% winning percentage.

In one match between Swiatek and Vondrousova, they have played 15 games and two sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.