The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .254.

Kiner-Falefa has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In 6.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (24.7%), with more than one RBI in nine of those games (10.1%).

In 29 of 89 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 44 .238 AVG .267 .296 OBP .341 .361 SLG .363 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 12 RBI 23 16/9 K/BB 36/17 5 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings