Jarren Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .179 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the hill, on August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

Jhony Brito TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .299 with 34 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.

Duran has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 97 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.8% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Duran has had at least one RBI in 27.8% of his games this season (27 of 97), with two or more RBI nine times (9.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 46 .315 AVG .283 .379 OBP .317 .531 SLG .453 23 XBH 21 5 HR 3 26 RBI 14 40/16 K/BB 48/7 14 SB 9

Yankees Pitching Rankings