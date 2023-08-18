In the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open on Friday, Karolina Muchova (ranked No. 17) faces Marie Bouzkova (No. 35).

In this Quarterfinal match, Muchova is the favorite (-190) against Bouzkova (+145) .

Karolina Muchova vs. Marie Bouzkova Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, August 18

Friday, August 18 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Karolina Muchova vs. Marie Bouzkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Muchova has a 65.5% chance to win.

Karolina Muchova Marie Bouzkova -190 Odds to Win Match +145 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 55.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.1

Karolina Muchova vs. Marie Bouzkova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Muchova beat Maria Sakkari 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Bouzkova will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-0 win over No. 3-ranked Jessica Pegula in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Muchova has played 49 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 23.0 games per match.

Through 35 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Muchova has played 22.4 games per match and won 56.2% of them.

In her 37 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Bouzkova is averaging 21.7 games per match while winning 49.9% of those games.

Bouzkova has played 24 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 20.1 games per match and 9.3 games per set while winning 49.1% of games.

Muchova and Bouzkova have not competed against each other since 2015.

