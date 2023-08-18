Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (9-21) take on the New York Liberty (24-7) at Footprint Center on Friday, August 18, 2023. The contest will start at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Mercury matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Liberty vs. Mercury Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Arena: Footprint Center

Liberty vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-12) 163.5 -950 +625 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-11.5) 163.5 -750 +525 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-11.5) 163.5 -800 +475 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Liberty (-12.5) 165.5 -850 +525 Bet on this game with Tipico

Liberty vs. Mercury Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • The Mercury have put together an 11-18-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • New York has been favored by 11.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
  • Phoenix has been an underdog by 11.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • A total of 16 out of the Liberty's 30 games this season have hit the over.
  • In the Mercury's 29 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.