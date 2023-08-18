The injury report for the New York Liberty (24-7) heading into their matchup with the Phoenix Mercury (9-21) currently features just one player. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, August 18 from Footprint Center.

The Liberty enter this matchup following an 88-75 loss to the Aces on Thursday.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.5 1.9 1.4

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Liberty vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart leads the Liberty with 22.9 points per game (second in league) and 9.1 rebounds (fourth in league), while also putting up 3.8 assists.

Sabrina Ionescu is putting up 17 points, 5.7 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

Courtney Vandersloot is tops on the Liberty at 8 assists per game, while also averaging 3.5 rebounds and 10 points. She is second in the league in assists.

Jonquel Jones is averaging 12 points, 1.8 assists and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Betnijah Laney puts up 11.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 49% from the field and 40% from downtown (10th in WNBA) with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Liberty vs. Mercury Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -11.5 163.5

