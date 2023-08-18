Luis Urias -- hitting .241 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the mound, on August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run) against the Nationals.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

Jhony Brito TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Urías? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is batting .181 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Urias has gotten a hit in 12 of 29 games this season (41.4%), including three multi-hit games (10.3%).

In 29 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In six games this year (20.7%), Urias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 29 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 1 .179 AVG .667 .343 OBP .667 .250 SLG 1.667 2 XBH 1 0 HR 1 4 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 1/0 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings