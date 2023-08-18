Ons Jabeur vs. Aryna Sabalenka: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Western & Southern Open
In the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open on Friday, Ons Jabeur (ranked No. 5) faces Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2).
Sabalenka is getting -200 odds to take home a win versus Jabeur (+155).
Ons Jabeur vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information
- Tournament: The Western & Southern Open
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Friday, August 18
- Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Court Surface: Hard
Ons Jabeur vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 66.7% chance to win.
|Ons Jabeur
|Aryna Sabalenka
|+155
|Odds to Win Match
|-200
|39.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|66.7%
|44.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55.1
Ons Jabeur vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights
- Jabeur advanced over Donna Vekic 5-2 (retired) on Thursday, earning a berth in the quarterfinals.
- Sabalenka is coming off a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 13-ranked Daria Kasatkina in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
- Jabeur has played 42 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 21 games per match.
- Jabeur has played 18 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.3 games per match.
- Sabalenka has averaged 21.2 games per match in her 64 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 57.9% of the games.
- Sabalenka has played 39 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.2 games per set while winning 57.1% of games.
- Sabalenka has posted a 3-2 record versus Jabeur. Their last meeting on July 13, 2023, at the Wimbledon, was won by Jabeur 6-7, 6-4, 6-3.
- Sabalenka has claimed eight sets against Jabeur (good for a 61.5% win rate), compared to Jabeur's five.
- Sabalenka and Jabeur have matched up in 133 total games, with Sabalenka taking 70 and Jabeur securing 63.
- In five matches between Jabeur and Sabalenka, they have played 26.6 games and 2.6 sets per match on average.
