In the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open on Friday, Ons Jabeur (ranked No. 5) faces Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2).

Sabalenka is getting -200 odds to take home a win versus Jabeur (+155).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Ons Jabeur vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, August 18

Friday, August 18 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ons Jabeur vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 66.7% chance to win.

Ons Jabeur Aryna Sabalenka +155 Odds to Win Match -200 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 44.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's Western & Southern Open Previews & Predictions

Ons Jabeur vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights

Jabeur advanced over Donna Vekic 5-2 (retired) on Thursday, earning a berth in the quarterfinals.

Sabalenka is coming off a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 13-ranked Daria Kasatkina in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Jabeur has played 42 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 21 games per match.

Jabeur has played 18 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.3 games per match.

Sabalenka has averaged 21.2 games per match in her 64 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 57.9% of the games.

Sabalenka has played 39 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.2 games per set while winning 57.1% of games.

Sabalenka has posted a 3-2 record versus Jabeur. Their last meeting on July 13, 2023, at the Wimbledon, was won by Jabeur 6-7, 6-4, 6-3.

Sabalenka has claimed eight sets against Jabeur (good for a 61.5% win rate), compared to Jabeur's five.

Sabalenka and Jabeur have matched up in 133 total games, with Sabalenka taking 70 and Jabeur securing 63.

In five matches between Jabeur and Sabalenka, they have played 26.6 games and 2.6 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.