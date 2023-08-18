How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 18
Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox hit the field on Friday at Yankee Stadium against Jhony Brito, who is starting for the New York Yankees. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB action with 137 total home runs.
- Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .431 slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox's .261 batting average is third-best in the majors.
- Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (585 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Red Sox rank ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.
- Red Sox batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the eighth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.
- Boston has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- The Red Sox average baseball's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.309).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brayan Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.81 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 113 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Bello enters the matchup with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Bello heads into the game with 15 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- He has surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his outings.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/12/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Matt Manning
|8/13/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-3
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/15/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Josiah Gray
|8/16/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Away
|James Paxton
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/17/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-7
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Patrick Corbin
|8/18/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|-
|8/19/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Gerrit Cole
|8/20/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/21/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Framber Valdez
|8/22/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Cristian Javier
|8/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Justin Verlander
