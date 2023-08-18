When the Boston Red Sox (63-58) and New York Yankees (60-61) meet in the series opener at Yankee Stadium on Friday, August 18, Brayan Bello will get the call for the Red Sox, while the Yankees will send Jhony Brito to the mound. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET.

The Red Sox are listed as -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Yankees (+110). A 9-run total is set in this game.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (8-7, 3.81 ERA) vs Brito - NYY (4-5, 4.91 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 30, or 53.6%, of those games.

The Red Sox have a 21-16 record (winning 56.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox went 6-4 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been victorious in 15, or 36.6%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won 11 of 28 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-4.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+120) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Justin Turner 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Trevor Story 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 17th 4th Win AL East +20000 - 4th

