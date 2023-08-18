Reese McGuire -- with a slugging percentage of .458 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the mound, on August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Jhony Brito TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire is hitting .273 with 10 doubles, a home run and seven walks.

McGuire has picked up a hit in 52.1% of his 48 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.8% of those games.

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

McGuire has had at least one RBI in 22.9% of his games this season (11 of 48), with two or more RBI three times (6.3%).

In 10 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .296 AVG .246 .306 OBP .313 .394 SLG .351 7 XBH 4 0 HR 1 7 RBI 7 17/1 K/BB 20/6 0 SB 1

