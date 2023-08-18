Take a look at the injury report for the Connecticut Sun (21-9), which currently has two players listed, as the Sun ready for their matchup against the Dallas Wings (16-14) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM ET.

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Wings defeated the Sun 91-81 on Saturday.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4 Bernadett Hatar Questionable Health And Safety Protocols 3 1 0

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Sun vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas is tops on her squad in both rebounds (10.1) and assists (8.1) per contest, and also puts up 15.3 points. Defensively, she puts up 1.9 steals (third in the league) and 0.6 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner averages a team-leading 17.8 points per game. She is also averaging 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 32.8% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Tiffany Hayes puts up 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end, she delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Natisha Hiedeman averages 8.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, she delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Brionna Jones puts up 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, she posts 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Sun vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -3.5 168.5

