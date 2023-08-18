Taylor Fritz will meet Novak Djokovic in the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals on Friday, August 18.

In the Quarterfinal, Djokovic is favored over Fritz, with -450 odds against the underdog's +320.

Taylor Fritz vs. Novak Djokovic Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, August 18

Friday, August 18 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Taylor Fritz vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has an 81.8% chance to win.

Taylor Fritz Novak Djokovic +320 Odds to Win Match -450 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +115 23.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 46.5% 39.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.6

Today's Western & Southern Open Previews & Predictions

Taylor Fritz vs. Novak Djokovic Trends and Insights

In his most recent match at the Western & Southern Open, Fritz advanced past Dusan Lajovic via walkover.

Djokovic defeated Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

In his 74 matches over the past year across all court types, Fritz has played an average of 26 games (24.1 in best-of-three matches).

In his 50 matches on hard courts over the past year, Fritz has played an average of 25.7 games (24.3 in best-of-three matches).

Djokovic has averaged 26.2 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) through his 57 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 60.1% of the games.

On hard courts, Djokovic has played 35 matches and averaged 23.2 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10 games per set.

Djokovic holds a 4-0 record against Fritz. Their last match on November 19, 2022, at the Nitto ATP Finals, was won by Djokovic 7-6, 7-6.

In terms of sets, Djokovic has won nine versus Fritz (81.8%), while Fritz has captured two.

Djokovic has the upper hand in 117 total games versus Fritz, winning 65 of them.

Fritz and Djokovic have squared off four times, averaging 29.3 games and 2.8 sets per match.

