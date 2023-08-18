Taylor Fritz vs. Novak Djokovic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Western & Southern Open
Taylor Fritz will meet Novak Djokovic in the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals on Friday, August 18.
In the Quarterfinal, Djokovic is favored over Fritz, with -450 odds against the underdog's +320.
Taylor Fritz vs. Novak Djokovic Match Information
- Tournament: The Western & Southern Open
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Friday, August 18
- Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Court Surface: Hard
Taylor Fritz vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has an 81.8% chance to win.
|Taylor Fritz
|Novak Djokovic
|+320
|Odds to Win Match
|-450
|+2000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+115
|23.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|81.8%
|4.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|46.5%
|39.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.6
Today's Western & Southern Open Previews & Predictions
Taylor Fritz vs. Novak Djokovic Trends and Insights
- In his most recent match at the Western & Southern Open, Fritz advanced past Dusan Lajovic via walkover.
- Djokovic defeated Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
- In his 74 matches over the past year across all court types, Fritz has played an average of 26 games (24.1 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 50 matches on hard courts over the past year, Fritz has played an average of 25.7 games (24.3 in best-of-three matches).
- Djokovic has averaged 26.2 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) through his 57 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 60.1% of the games.
- On hard courts, Djokovic has played 35 matches and averaged 23.2 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10 games per set.
- Djokovic holds a 4-0 record against Fritz. Their last match on November 19, 2022, at the Nitto ATP Finals, was won by Djokovic 7-6, 7-6.
- In terms of sets, Djokovic has won nine versus Fritz (81.8%), while Fritz has captured two.
- Djokovic has the upper hand in 117 total games versus Fritz, winning 65 of them.
- Fritz and Djokovic have squared off four times, averaging 29.3 games and 2.8 sets per match.
