Triston Casas -- with a slugging percentage of .576 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the hill, on August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Nationals.

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas leads Boston in OBP (.357) this season, fueled by 88 hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 76th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

In 62 of 107 games this year (57.9%) Casas has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (21.5%).

He has hit a home run in 17.8% of his games in 2023 (19 of 107), and 5% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.9% of his games this year, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 43.0% of his games this year (46 of 107), with two or more runs eight times (7.5%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 53 .260 AVG .250 .385 OBP .327 .473 SLG .500 18 XBH 20 8 HR 12 23 RBI 25 46/35 K/BB 55/20 0 SB 0

