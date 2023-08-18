Triston Casas vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Triston Casas -- with a slugging percentage of .576 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the hill, on August 18 at 7:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Nationals.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Yankees Player Props
|Red Sox vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Yankees
|Red Sox vs Yankees Odds
|Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas leads Boston in OBP (.357) this season, fueled by 88 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 76th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- In 62 of 107 games this year (57.9%) Casas has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (21.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.8% of his games in 2023 (19 of 107), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.9% of his games this year, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 43.0% of his games this year (46 of 107), with two or more runs eight times (7.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|53
|.260
|AVG
|.250
|.385
|OBP
|.327
|.473
|SLG
|.500
|18
|XBH
|20
|8
|HR
|12
|23
|RBI
|25
|46/35
|K/BB
|55/20
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.05).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (150 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brito (4-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .246 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.