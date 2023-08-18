The Boston Red Sox (63-58) will look to Rafael Devers when they visit Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (60-61) at Yankee Stadium on Friday, August 18. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Red Sox are listed as -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Yankees (+110). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Yankees and Red Sox matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Yankees (+110), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Yankees are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Aaron Judge hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 56 games this season and won 30 (53.6%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have a record of 21-16 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (56.8% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Yankees have come away with 15 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won 11 of 28 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+140) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+250) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+240)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 17th 4th Win AL East +30000 - 5th

