Player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres and others are available when the Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Torres Stats

Torres has collected 120 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a .265/.331/.433 slash line so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 3 at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 22 home runs, 55 walks and 45 RBI (65 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .281/.415/.615 so far this season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Aug. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Bello Stats

The Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (8-7) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 20 starts this season.

In 20 starts this season, Bello has lasted five or more innings 15 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Tigers Aug. 12 4.2 9 4 4 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 7 6.2 6 1 1 2 2 at Mariners Aug. 1 6.0 8 4 4 7 2 vs. Braves Jul. 26 6.0 4 3 3 4 2 at Athletics Jul. 19 4.0 5 6 6 3 2

