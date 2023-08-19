DJ LeMahieu vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, DJ LeMahieu (hitting .371 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 38 walks while batting .245.
- LeMahieu will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 during his last games.
- LeMahieu has had a hit in 69 of 100 games this year (69.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (17.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (8.0%), leaving the park in 2% of his chances at the plate.
- LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 24.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.0% of his games.
- In 32.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (4.0%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|47
|.263
|AVG
|.225
|.344
|OBP
|.292
|.430
|SLG
|.312
|18
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|9
|47/21
|K/BB
|42/17
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.70 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.70, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
