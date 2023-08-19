The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.286 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .202 with nine doubles, 18 home runs and 28 walks.

Stanton has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has homered in 23.6% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 26 games this year (36.1%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 28 of 72 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .200 AVG .203 .271 OBP .293 .431 SLG .451 12 XBH 15 9 HR 9 23 RBI 22 34/12 K/BB 41/16 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings