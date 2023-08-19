On Saturday, Gleyber Torres (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York in OBP (.333), slugging percentage (.433) and total hits (122) this season.

Torres has reached base via a hit in 87 games this year (of 120 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.

In 14.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.7% of his games this season, Torres has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 50 games this season (41.7%), including 12 multi-run games (10.0%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 55 .275 AVG .259 .351 OBP .313 .481 SLG .384 22 XBH 16 13 HR 5 30 RBI 19 36/28 K/BB 34/18 7 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings