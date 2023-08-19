Harrison Bader vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is batting .255 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- Bader has gotten a hit in 45 of 72 games this season (62.5%), including 14 multi-hit games (19.4%).
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (9.7%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Bader has driven in a run in 22 games this year (30.6%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this year (41.7%), including six games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|33
|.252
|AVG
|.258
|.292
|OBP
|.287
|.415
|SLG
|.367
|13
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|17
|26/6
|K/BB
|22/5
|7
|SB
|7
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford (5-6 with a 3.70 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 16th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 3.70 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
