The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is batting .255 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Bader has gotten a hit in 45 of 72 games this season (62.5%), including 14 multi-hit games (19.4%).

Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (9.7%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Bader has driven in a run in 22 games this year (30.6%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 30 times this year (41.7%), including six games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 33 .252 AVG .258 .292 OBP .287 .415 SLG .367 13 XBH 6 4 HR 3 20 RBI 17 26/6 K/BB 22/5 7 SB 7

