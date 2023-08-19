The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (batting .294 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and six RBI), take on starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Red Sox.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Read More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is batting .257 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.

Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in 52 of 90 games this season (57.8%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (14.4%).

He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 90), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI in 24.4% of his games this season (22 of 90), with two or more RBI nine times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32.2% of his games this season (29 of 90), with two or more runs five times (5.6%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 44 .244 AVG .267 .301 OBP .341 .374 SLG .363 9 XBH 8 3 HR 3 12 RBI 23 16/9 K/BB 36/17 5 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings