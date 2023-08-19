On Saturday, Jarren Duran (.179 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran has 34 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks while hitting .295.
  • In 62.2% of his 98 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
  • In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.2%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
  • Duran has had an RBI in 27 games this season (27.6%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 34.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 47
.315 AVG .276
.379 OBP .310
.531 SLG .442
23 XBH 21
5 HR 3
26 RBI 14
40/16 K/BB 48/7
14 SB 9

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (151 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 156 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.76), fourth in WHIP (1.049), and 18th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
