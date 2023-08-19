Jarren Duran vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jarren Duran (.179 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Yankees Player Props
|Red Sox vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Yankees
|Red Sox vs Yankees Odds
|Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 34 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks while hitting .295.
- In 62.2% of his 98 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.2%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Duran has had an RBI in 27 games this season (27.6%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 34.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|47
|.315
|AVG
|.276
|.379
|OBP
|.310
|.531
|SLG
|.442
|23
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|14
|40/16
|K/BB
|48/7
|14
|SB
|9
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (151 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 156 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.76), fourth in WHIP (1.049), and 18th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.