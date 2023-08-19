After batting .300 with three home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) against the Yankees.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .289 with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

Turner has reached base via a hit in 80 games this season (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.4% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 44.5% of his games this year, Turner has notched at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (17.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 55 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 53 .311 AVG .264 .367 OBP .342 .489 SLG .477 22 XBH 22 9 HR 10 38 RBI 37 37/17 K/BB 40/23 1 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings