After batting .297 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Pablo Reyes and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes has seven doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .307.
  • Reyes has picked up a hit in 21 of 36 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
  • In 36 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
  • Reyes has driven home a run in seven games this year (19.4%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 36.1% of his games this year (13 of 36), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 15
.366 AVG .209
.395 OBP .261
.493 SLG .302
7 XBH 2
1 HR 1
12 RBI 3
11/4 K/BB 4/3
2 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 151 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 156 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.76), fourth in WHIP (1.049), and 18th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers.
