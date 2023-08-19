Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Gleyber Torres, Rafael Devers and others in the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox matchup at Yankee Stadium on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Devers Stats

Devers has put up 115 hits with 26 doubles, 27 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 83 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .264/.337/.509 slash line on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 18 3-for-4 2 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 17 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Nationals Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Aug. 15 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 12 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 122 hits with 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 40 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.355/.483 on the year.

Turner has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 18 3-for-5 1 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Cole Stats

The Yankees will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole (10-3) for his 26th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 18 times in 25 starts this season.

Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has made 25 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.76), fourth in WHIP (1.049), and 18th in K/9 (9.6).

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Aug. 13 6.0 6 2 2 6 2 at White Sox Aug. 7 7.0 5 4 4 3 2 vs. Rays Aug. 2 7.0 4 2 2 8 2 at Orioles Jul. 28 7.0 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Royals Jul. 22 6.1 5 2 2 10 1

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has 122 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashing .267/.333/.433 on the year.

Torres will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a walk.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 3

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 23 home runs, 55 walks and 47 RBI (66 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .281/.413/.621 slash line on the season.

Judge has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Braves Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Aug. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

