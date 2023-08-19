Saturday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (60-62) against the Boston Red Sox (64-58) at Yankee Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Yankees. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET on August 19.

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (10-3) for the Yankees and Kutter Crawford (5-6) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

The last 10 Red Sox matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Red Sox have come away with 30 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Boston has won four of seven games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Boston is No. 7 in MLB, scoring 4.9 runs per game (593 total runs).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule