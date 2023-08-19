Triston Casas vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Triston Casas -- with a slugging percentage of .559 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on August 19 at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .252 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 55 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Casas has picked up a hit in 62 of 108 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.
- Looking at the 108 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (17.6%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32 games this season (29.6%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 46 times this year (42.6%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|54
|.260
|AVG
|.244
|.385
|OBP
|.320
|.473
|SLG
|.489
|18
|XBH
|20
|8
|HR
|12
|23
|RBI
|25
|46/35
|K/BB
|57/20
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 151 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Cole (10-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 156 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.76), fourth in WHIP (1.049), and 18th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
