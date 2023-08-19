Yankees vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 19
Saturday's game features the New York Yankees (60-62) and the Boston Red Sox (64-58) facing off at Yankee Stadium in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET on August 19.
The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (10-3, 2.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Kutter Crawford (5-6, 3.70 ERA).
Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Read More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Yankees have won 40, or 57.1%, of the 70 games they've played as favorites this season.
- New York has entered 25 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 19-6 in those contests.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 62.3% chance to win.
- New York ranks 23rd in the majors with 517 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 13
|@ Marlins
|L 8-7
|Gerrit Cole vs Eury Pérez
|August 14
|@ Braves
|L 11-3
|Clarke Schmidt vs Max Fried
|August 15
|@ Braves
|L 5-0
|Luis Severino vs Bryce Elder
|August 16
|@ Braves
|L 2-0
|Randy Vasquez vs Charlie Morton
|August 18
|Red Sox
|L 8-3
|Jhony Brito vs Brayan Bello
|August 19
|Red Sox
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Kutter Crawford
|August 20
|Red Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Nick Pivetta
|August 22
|Nationals
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Josiah Gray
|August 23
|Nationals
|-
|Luis Severino vs MacKenzie Gore
|August 24
|Nationals
|-
|Randy Vasquez vs Patrick Corbin
|August 25
|@ Rays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Zach Eflin
