Saturday's game features the New York Yankees (60-62) and the Boston Red Sox (64-58) facing off at Yankee Stadium in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET on August 19.

The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (10-3, 2.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Kutter Crawford (5-6, 3.70 ERA).

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Yankees have won 40, or 57.1%, of the 70 games they've played as favorites this season.

New York has entered 25 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 19-6 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 62.3% chance to win.

New York ranks 23rd in the majors with 517 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule