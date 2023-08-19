The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will meet on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, at 1:05 PM ET, with Aaron Judge and Rafael Devers among those expected to produce at the plate.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are eighth-best in baseball with 164 total home runs.

New York ranks 22nd in baseball with a .400 slugging percentage.

The Yankees' .231 batting average ranks 29th in MLB.

New York is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (517 total).

The Yankees rank 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .305.

The Yankees strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 13 average in the majors.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.

New York has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.250).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole (10-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 156 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Cole is trying to collect his 19th quality start of the year in this game.

Cole is aiming for his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per appearance on the hill.

In five of his 25 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Marlins L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Eury Pérez 8/14/2023 Braves L 11-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Max Fried 8/15/2023 Braves L 5-0 Away Luis Severino Bryce Elder 8/16/2023 Braves L 2-0 Away Randy Vasquez Charlie Morton 8/18/2023 Red Sox L 8-3 Home Jhony Brito Brayan Bello 8/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Kutter Crawford 8/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Nick Pivetta 8/22/2023 Nationals - Home Carlos Rodón Josiah Gray 8/23/2023 Nationals - Home Luis Severino MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2023 Nationals - Home Randy Vasquez Patrick Corbin 8/25/2023 Rays - Away Gerrit Cole Zach Eflin

