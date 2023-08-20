On Sunday, Aaron Judge (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Josh Winckowski. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Josh Winckowski

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Explore More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is hitting .280 with 11 doubles, 24 home runs and 55 walks.

In 44 of 69 games this season (63.8%) Judge has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).

He has gone deep in 20 games this year (29.0%), homering in 8.1% of his trips to the dish.

Judge has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (40.6%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those contests (20.3%).

In 40 of 69 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 32 .215 AVG .358 .333 OBP .496 .469 SLG .817 13 XBH 22 10 HR 14 22 RBI 26 47/24 K/BB 33/31 1 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings