On Sunday, Aaron Judge (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Josh Winckowski. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Red Sox Starter: Josh Winckowski
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge is hitting .280 with 11 doubles, 24 home runs and 55 walks.
  • In 44 of 69 games this season (63.8%) Judge has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).
  • He has gone deep in 20 games this year (29.0%), homering in 8.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Judge has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (40.6%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those contests (20.3%).
  • In 40 of 69 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 32
.215 AVG .358
.333 OBP .496
.469 SLG .817
13 XBH 22
10 HR 14
22 RBI 26
47/24 K/BB 33/31
1 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).
  • The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (160 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Winckowski gets the call to start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 44 appearances so far.
  • In 44 appearances this season, he has put up a 3.20 ERA and averages 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .283 against him.
