Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

  • Duvall has 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .248.
  • Duvall has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 22 games this year (37.9%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (12.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 41.4% of his games this year (24 of 58), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.2%) he has scored more than once.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 27
.287 AVG .202
.347 OBP .276
.556 SLG .436
16 XBH 12
6 HR 5
24 RBI 11
38/9 K/BB 30/7
1 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Schmidt (8-7) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 25th start of the season. He has a 4.76 ERA in 117 1/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up a 4.76 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .270 to his opponents.
