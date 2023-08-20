Alex Michelsen (No. 138 ranking) will face Juan Pablo Varillas (No. 74) in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open on Sunday, August 20.

In this Round of 64 matchup, Michelsen is favored (-400) versus Varillas (+290) .

Alex Michelsen vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, August 20

Sunday, August 20 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Alex Michelsen vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex Michelsen has an 80.0% chance to win.

Alex Michelsen Juan Pablo Varillas -400 Odds to Win Match +290 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6% 60.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.9

Alex Michelsen vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Trends and Insights

Michelsen was defeated 3-6, 3-6 versus Maxime Cressy in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open (his last match).

Varillas is coming off a 1-6, 5-7 loss at the hands of No. 82-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the Round of 32 at the Generali Open.

Michelsen has played 15 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 23.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches).

In his seven matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Michelsen has played an average of 21.3 games (21.3 in best-of-three matches).

Varillas has played 34 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 24.6 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.9% of those games.

Varillas has played six matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 29.0 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set while winning 46.0% of games.

Michelsen and Varillas have not competed against each other since 2015.

