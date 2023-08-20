On Sunday, Alexander Shevchenko (No. 88 in the world) takes on Marc-Andrea Huesler (No. 86) in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open.

With -250 odds, Shevchenko is favored over Huesler (+190) for this match.

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Marc-Andrea Huesler Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, August 20

Sunday, August 20 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Marc-Andrea Huesler Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Shevchenko has a 71.4% chance to win.

Alexander Shevchenko Marc-Andrea Huesler -250 Odds to Win Match +190 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 56.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.8

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Marc-Andrea Huesler Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on August 15, 2023 (his last match), Shevchenko was dropped by Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 6-3, 3-6.

Huesler last played on August 13, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open and was defeated 3-6, 4-6 by No. 55-ranked Jordan Thompson.

Shevchenko has played 22.8 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 39 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his 22 matches on hard courts over the past year, Shevchenko has played an average of 23.0 games (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

Huesler has played 50 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 26.7 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.0% of those games.

In 33 matches on hard courts in the past year, Huesler has averaged 26.3 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set, winning 49.4% of those games.

On March 17, 2023, Shevchenko and Huesler matched up in the ATP Challenger Phoenix, USA Men Singles 2023 Round of 16. Shevchenko came out on top 7-5, 6-1.

Shevchenko and Huesler have played two sets, and Shevchenko has had the edge, securing the win in all of them.

Shevchenko has the advantage in 19 total games versus Huesler, capturing 13 of them.

Huesler and Shevchenko have played one time, and they have averaged 19 games and two sets per match.

