On Sunday, Alexandre Muller (No. 84 in the world) takes on Benjamin Bonzi (No. 101) in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open.

In this Round of 64 matchup versus Bonzi (+175), Muller is the favorite with -225 odds.

Alexandre Muller vs. Benjamin Bonzi Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, August 20

Sunday, August 20 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Alexandre Muller vs. Benjamin Bonzi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexandre Muller has a 69.2% chance to win.

Alexandre Muller Benjamin Bonzi -225 Odds to Win Match +175 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 55.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.9

Alexandre Muller vs. Benjamin Bonzi Trends and Insights

Muller last hit the court on August 12, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open, and the matchup ended in a 4-6, 7-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 55-ranked Jordan Thompson .

In his most recent match on July 24, 2023, Bonzi lost 4-6, 5-7 versus Alexei Popyrin in the Round of 32 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.

Muller has played 29 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 24.7 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches).

In his 13 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Muller has played an average of 26.2 games (26.2 in best-of-three matches).

Bonzi has averaged 24.9 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 34 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 49.5% of the games.

On hard courts, Bonzi has played 25 matches and averaged 27.0 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Muller and Bonzi have not matched up on the court.

