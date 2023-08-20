The New York Yankees, including Billy McKinney (.387 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Red Sox Starter: Josh Winckowski
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

  • McKinney has three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks while hitting .224.
  • McKinney has gotten at least one hit in 54.3% of his games this season (25 of 46), with at least two hits three times (6.5%).
  • In 13.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 10 games this season (21.7%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run 17 times this season (37.0%), including one multi-run game.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 20
.265 AVG .175
.342 OBP .284
.588 SLG .193
9 XBH 1
6 HR 0
10 RBI 3
14/8 K/BB 24/8
1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (160 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Winckowski will take the mound to start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.
  • The 25-year-old righty has 44 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • Over his 44 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .283 against him. He has a 3.20 ERA and averages 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
