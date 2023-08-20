Brandon Nakashima vs. Jason Kubler: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Winston-Salem Open
In the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open on Sunday, Brandon Nakashima (ranked No. 73) takes on Jason Kubler (No. 85).
Nakashima carries -250 odds to earn a win versus Kubler (+190).
Brandon Nakashima vs. Jason Kubler Match Information
- Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 20
- Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex
- Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina
- Court Surface: Hard
Brandon Nakashima vs. Jason Kubler Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Brandon Nakashima has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Brandon Nakashima
|Jason Kubler
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|56.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.7
Brandon Nakashima vs. Jason Kubler Trends and Insights
- Nakashima last hit the court on August 14, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, and the matchup ended in a 3-6, 7-6, 3-6 loss to No. 51-ranked Stan Wawrinka .
- Kubler is coming off a 4-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of No. 67-ranked Dusan Lajovic in the qualifying round at the Western & Southern Open.
- Through 46 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Nakashima has played 26.8 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.2% of them.
- Through 35 matches over the past year on hard courts, Nakashima has played 25.2 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.9% of them.
- Kubler is averaging 25.4 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 37 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 49.8% of those games.
- Kubler is averaging 24.9 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 11.4 games per set through 23 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- Nakashima and Kubler have not played each other since 2015.
