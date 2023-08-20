In the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open on Sunday, Brandon Nakashima (ranked No. 73) takes on Jason Kubler (No. 85).

Nakashima carries -250 odds to earn a win versus Kubler (+190).

Brandon Nakashima vs. Jason Kubler Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, August 20

Sunday, August 20 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Brandon Nakashima vs. Jason Kubler Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Brandon Nakashima has a 71.4% chance to win.

Brandon Nakashima Jason Kubler -250 Odds to Win Match +190 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 56.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.7

Brandon Nakashima vs. Jason Kubler Trends and Insights

Nakashima last hit the court on August 14, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, and the matchup ended in a 3-6, 7-6, 3-6 loss to No. 51-ranked Stan Wawrinka .

Kubler is coming off a 4-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of No. 67-ranked Dusan Lajovic in the qualifying round at the Western & Southern Open.

Through 46 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Nakashima has played 26.8 games per match (24.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.2% of them.

Through 35 matches over the past year on hard courts, Nakashima has played 25.2 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.9% of them.

Kubler is averaging 25.4 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 37 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 49.8% of those games.

Kubler is averaging 24.9 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 11.4 games per set through 23 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Nakashima and Kubler have not played each other since 2015.

