In the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land on Sunday, Linda Fruhvirtova (ranked No. 56) takes on Caroline Garcia (No. 6).

Compared to the underdog Fruhvirtova (+400), Garcia is favored (-650) to advance to the Round of 16.

Caroline Garcia vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, August 20

Sunday, August 20 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Caroline Garcia vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has an 86.7% chance to win.

Caroline Garcia Linda Fruhvirtova -650 Odds to Win Match +400 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 61.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.3

Caroline Garcia vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Garcia was defeated by No. 38-ranked Sloane Stephens, 6-4, 4-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32.

In the Western & Southern Open (her last tournament), Fruhvirtova was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 85-ranked Cristina Bucsa, 0-6, 4-6.

Garcia has played 61 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 23.3 games per match.

Through 44 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Garcia has played 23.2 games per match and won 54.4% of them.

Fruhvirtova is averaging 21.3 games per match in her 44 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 49.7% of those games.

In 31 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Fruhvirtova has averaged 21.5 games per match and 8.9 games per set, winning 51.4% of those games.

Garcia and Fruhvirtova have not competed against each other since 2015.

