DJ LeMahieu vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DJ LeMahieu -- hitting .343 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Josh Winckowski on the hill, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Josh Winckowski
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .242 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 38 walks.
- In 68.3% of his games this year (69 of 101), LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (16.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 101 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (7.9%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- LeMahieu has an RBI in 24 of 101 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (31.7%), including four multi-run games (4.0%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|47
|.258
|AVG
|.225
|.338
|OBP
|.292
|.421
|SLG
|.312
|18
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|9
|50/21
|K/BB
|42/17
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (160 total, 1.3 per game).
- Winckowski starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.
- The 25-year-old right-hander has 44 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .283 against him this season. He has a 3.20 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings over his 44 games.
