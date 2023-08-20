Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Patricia Maria Tig: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Tennis in the Land
In the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land on Sunday, Patricia Maria Tig meets Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 21).
Alexandrova has -10000 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 versus Tig (+1350).
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Patricia Maria Tig Match Information
- Tournament: The Tennis in the Land
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, August 20
- Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Court Surface: Hard
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Patricia Maria Tig Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 99.0% chance to win.
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|Patricia Maria Tig
|-10000
|Odds to Win Match
|+1350
|99.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|6.9%
|77.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|22.4
Today's Tennis in the Land Previews & Predictions
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Patricia Maria Tig Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on August 15, 2023 (her last match), Alexandrova was dropped by Sorana Cirstea 0-6, 2-6.
- Tig most recently played on August 1, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021 and was taken down 2-6, 2-6 by No. 82-ranked Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova.
- Alexandrova has played 52 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.7 games per match.
- On hard courts, Alexandrova has played 28 matches over the past year, totaling 22.0 games per match while winning 54.1% of games.
- In her four matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Tig is averaging 17.5 games per match while winning 25.7% of those games.
- Tig has averaged 18.3 games per match and 7.9 games per set in three matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 27.3% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Alexandrova and Tig have not competed against each other.
