In the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land on Sunday, Patricia Maria Tig meets Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 21).

Alexandrova has -10000 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 versus Tig (+1350).

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Patricia Maria Tig Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, August 20

Sunday, August 20 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Patricia Maria Tig Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 99.0% chance to win.

Ekaterina Alexandrova Patricia Maria Tig -10000 Odds to Win Match +1350 99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 6.9% 77.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 22.4

Today's Tennis in the Land Previews & Predictions

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Patricia Maria Tig Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on August 15, 2023 (her last match), Alexandrova was dropped by Sorana Cirstea 0-6, 2-6.

Tig most recently played on August 1, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021 and was taken down 2-6, 2-6 by No. 82-ranked Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova.

Alexandrova has played 52 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.7 games per match.

On hard courts, Alexandrova has played 28 matches over the past year, totaling 22.0 games per match while winning 54.1% of games.

In her four matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Tig is averaging 17.5 games per match while winning 25.7% of those games.

Tig has averaged 18.3 games per match and 7.9 games per set in three matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 27.3% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Alexandrova and Tig have not competed against each other.

